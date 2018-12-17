// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Arsenal lose months-long unbeaten run despite Mkhitaryan's double

Arsenal lose months-long unbeaten run despite Mkhitaryan's double
December 17, 2018 - 10:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored two goals for Arsenal in the Gunners' Premiere League match against Southampton on Sunday, December 16.

Despite this, however, the London side threw away their unbeaten run - since August - and lost to Southampton 3:2.

In particular, Mkhitaryan drew Arsenal level with a header, and early in the second half he scored via a big deflection.

Mkhitaryan said after the Gunners' 2:2 draw against Manchester United on December 5 that Arsenal aim to be in the top four. The Armenia international said Arsenal's desire and commitment saw them through to the final whistle at Old Trafford, earning a point from a highly competitive encounter against Manchester United.

Photo. Getty Images
 Top stories
Armenia’s Levon Aronian gears up for London Chess ClassicArmenia’s Levon Aronian gears up for London Chess Classic
Alongside Aronian are Nakamura, Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave comprising the "final four" at the London Chess Classic.
Arsenal aim to be in the top four, says MkhitaryanArsenal aim to be in the top four, says Mkhitaryan
Arsenal held on to make it 20 games unbeaten, a run stretching back to August, but that was small consolation for him.
Armenia will face Italy, Finland, Greece in UEFA qualifiersArmenia will face Italy, Finland, Greece in UEFA qualifiers
Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020.
Mkhitaryan's place Mkhitaryan's place "in doubt" as Arsenal "mulls signing Cengiz Under"
According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Armenia football team has a new chief coach
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Archive for December 17, 2018
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Iraqi air force says destroyed Islamic State meeting facility in Syria The information about the airstrikes was confirmed by the US Central Command, which said the strikes targeted As Susah.
Artsakh Foreign Minister meets Armenia's ambassador to Austria The sides exchanged views on the possibilities and prospects of expanding Artsakh’s international relations
The Armenian Genocide survivor who photographed Franklin Roosevelt He fled Armenia and lived in Constantinople, then moved to Marseilles and Buenos Aires, before immigrating to New York.
Cinema, theatre can protect elderly from depression She said these activities can lead to stimulation of the mind as well as improve social interaction.