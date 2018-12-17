Arsenal lose months-long unbeaten run despite Mkhitaryan's double

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored two goals for Arsenal in the Gunners' Premiere League match against Southampton on Sunday, December 16.

Despite this, however, the London side threw away their unbeaten run - since August - and lost to Southampton 3:2.

In particular, Mkhitaryan drew Arsenal level with a header, and early in the second half he scored via a big deflection.

Mkhitaryan said after the Gunners' 2:2 draw against Manchester United on December 5 that Arsenal aim to be in the top four. The Armenia international said Arsenal's desire and commitment saw them through to the final whistle at Old Trafford, earning a point from a highly competitive encounter against Manchester United.