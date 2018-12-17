Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA World flyweight title (video)
December 17, 2018 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artem Dalakian, a Ukrainian professional boxer of Armenian descent, broke down Gregorio Lebron Saturday, Dec. 15 night, dropping him four times en route to a sixth round knockout victory at the Parkovy Convention Center in Kiev, Ukraine, BoxingScene.com reports.
With the win, Dalakian successfully defended his WBA World flyweight title.
When there was boxing, Dalakian was the superior fighter, outboxing Lebron during numerous exchanges.
Dalakian, who now resides in the Ukraine city of Dnipropetrovsk, improves to 18-0, 13 knockouts. He won the vacant WBA title on Feb. 24 with a unanimous decision win over Brian Viloria.
Dalakian made the first defense of his world title on June 17, stopping Thailand’s Sirichai Thaiyen in round eight.
Top stories
Alongside Aronian are Nakamura, Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave comprising the "final four" at the London Chess Classic.
Arsenal held on to make it 20 games unbeaten, a run stretching back to August, but that was small consolation for him.
Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020.
According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Iraqi air force says destroyed Islamic State meeting facility in Syria The information about the airstrikes was confirmed by the US Central Command, which said the strikes targeted As Susah.
Artsakh Foreign Minister meets Armenia's ambassador to Austria The sides exchanged views on the possibilities and prospects of expanding Artsakh’s international relations
The Armenian Genocide survivor who photographed Franklin Roosevelt He fled Armenia and lived in Constantinople, then moved to Marseilles and Buenos Aires, before immigrating to New York.
Cinema, theatre can protect elderly from depression She said these activities can lead to stimulation of the mind as well as improve social interaction.