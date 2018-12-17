Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA World flyweight title

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artem Dalakian, a Ukrainian professional boxer of Armenian descent, broke down Gregorio Lebron Saturday, Dec. 15 night, dropping him four times en route to a sixth round knockout victory at the Parkovy Convention Center in Kiev, Ukraine, BoxingScene.com reports.

With the win, Dalakian successfully defended his WBA World flyweight title.

When there was boxing, Dalakian was the superior fighter, outboxing Lebron during numerous exchanges.

Dalakian, who now resides in the Ukraine city of Dnipropetrovsk, improves to 18-0, 13 knockouts. He won the vacant WBA title on Feb. 24 with a unanimous decision win over Brian Viloria.

Dalakian made the first defense of his world title on June 17, stopping Thailand’s Sirichai Thaiyen in round eight.