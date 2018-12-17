"Football legend" to arrive in Armenia to train local coaches
December 17, 2018 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the legends of the world of football has agreed to arrive in Armenia to train local coaches, President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has revealed.
“After serious negotiations, we have managed to invite a legendary football expert whose name I can’t reveal by January 6,” Vanetsyan was quoted as saying by the RFE/RL Armenian Service.
“[That person] is a legend who has agreed to settle in Armenia, train our coaches and create a program for the development of the Armenian football.”
Vanetsyan, who also heads the National Security Service, said that 700 small stadium will be built across the country to help promote the popularity of youth football.
Top stories
Alongside Aronian are Nakamura, Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave comprising the "final four" at the London Chess Classic.
Arsenal held on to make it 20 games unbeaten, a run stretching back to August, but that was small consolation for him.
Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020.
According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Iraqi air force says destroyed Islamic State meeting facility in Syria The information about the airstrikes was confirmed by the US Central Command, which said the strikes targeted As Susah.
Artsakh Foreign Minister meets Armenia's ambassador to Austria The sides exchanged views on the possibilities and prospects of expanding Artsakh’s international relations
The Armenian Genocide survivor who photographed Franklin Roosevelt He fled Armenia and lived in Constantinople, then moved to Marseilles and Buenos Aires, before immigrating to New York.
Cinema, theatre can protect elderly from depression She said these activities can lead to stimulation of the mind as well as improve social interaction.