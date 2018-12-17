"Football legend" to arrive in Armenia to train local coaches

PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the legends of the world of football has agreed to arrive in Armenia to train local coaches, President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has revealed.

“After serious negotiations, we have managed to invite a legendary football expert whose name I can’t reveal by January 6,” Vanetsyan was quoted as saying by the RFE/RL Armenian Service.

“[That person] is a legend who has agreed to settle in Armenia, train our coaches and create a program for the development of the Armenian football.”

Vanetsyan, who also heads the National Security Service, said that 700 small stadium will be built across the country to help promote the popularity of youth football.