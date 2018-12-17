Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Garth Crooks' team of the week
December 17, 2018 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - English former professional footballer-turned-pundit Garth Crooks has included Arsenal midfielder, captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan in his team of the week, the BBC reports.
"We've seen flashes of brilliance from Henrikh Mkhitaryan when he was at Manchester United so we know he can play," Crooks says in his commentary.
"However, what we are seeing at Arsenal is a player who has been made to feel he belongs at the club. His performances - not to mention his two goals against Southampton - certainly look like it.
"Arsenal deserved a point from this game, and if it hadn't been for Bernd Leno in goal for the Gunners they would have done.
"I'm not going to penalise Mkhitaryan for that."
Mkhitaryan scored two goals for Arsenal in the Gunners' Premiere League match against Southampton on Sunday, December 16.
