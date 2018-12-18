Michael Schumacher no longer bed-ridden: report
December 18, 2018 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FORMULA 1 legend Michael Schumacher is not bed-ridden and receives nursing care costing tens of thousands of pounds a week, it has been reported, The Daily Star reports.
It is nearly five years since the racing legend fell and hit his head on a skiing holiday in Meribel in the French Alps.
The most successful Formula 1 driver in history slipped into a coma before two life-saving ops enabled him to be moved to Switzerland.
His family has kept updates on his condition to a minimum but the Daily Mail claims he is not "bed-ridden nor is he existing on tubes".
Schumacher is believed to be receiving nursing and therapy care at an estimated cost of more than £50,000 a week.
He is also living with his close family in the main body of his mansion rather than an outbuilding that had reportedly been constructed as a medical facility.
According to German magazine Bravo, Schumacher is to be moved to a clinic in Dallas, Texas.
Director of the magazine Mark Weeks said: "We have a lot of experience with patients who are suffering this kind of trauma.
"There is probably no clinic in Europe that treats as many cases as we do."
