Armenia's Levon Aronian readying for World Rapid and Blitz events
December 19, 2018 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2018 will be held in Saint Petersburg on December 25-31, with Armenia's Levon Aronian also set to participate, Chessbase.com reports.
Real chess stars are going to take part in the events. Starting lists of the open tournaments are also headed by the reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway), world strongest grandmasters Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan), Anish Giri (Netherlands), Viswanathan Anand (India), Alexander Grischuk, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Sergey Karjakin (all from Russia), Hikaru Nakamura (USA), and other top players.
In the women’s events, the reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun (China), Anna and Mariya Muzychuk (both from Ukraine), Kateryna Lagno, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Valentina Gunina (all from Russia), Humpy Koneru (India), Nana Dzagnidze (Georgia), and other well-known players will fight for the titles.
In 2017, Viswanathan Anand won the King Salman World Rapid Championship, while Magnus Carlsen became the strongest in blitz. The women’s titles were gained by Ju Wenjun and Nana Dzagnidze respectively.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan drew Arsenal level with a header, and early in the second half he scored via a big deflection.
Alongside Aronian are Nakamura, Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave comprising the "final four" at the London Chess Classic.
Arsenal held on to make it 20 games unbeaten, a run stretching back to August, but that was small consolation for him.
Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia set to import more gas from Iran Mohammadreza Damavandi complained that the two countries have failed to broaden relations to desirable levels.
Marijuana component makes glaucoma worse: study If there is a single health issue that has been linked to medical marijuana over the past few decades, it’s glaucoma.
Potential treatment for aggressive blood cancer found in eye drops Scientists in the UK have found a potential new treatment for aggressive types of leukemia in a rather unexpected place, eye drops.
Armenia says never building ties with a country to detriment of another Armenia does not build bilateral ties with countries to the detriment of relations with others, said Anna Naghdalyan.