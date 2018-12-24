// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot
December 24, 2018 - 18:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal have revealed that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suffered a fractured metatarsal and will be out for six weeks, Express reports.

Mkhitaryan started last week’s Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham but was taken off at half-time by Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

And the playmaker then missed the Gunners' 3-1 win over Burnley.

But Arsenal have now confirmed the 29-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines.

In a medical update on the Arsenal website, they said: “Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Right foot. Fractured metatarsal.

“Expected to return to full training in six weeks.”

Related links:
Express. Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal star out for SIX WEEKS with fractured metatarsal
 Top stories
Arsenal lose months-long unbeaten run despite Mkhitaryan's doubleArsenal lose months-long unbeaten run despite Mkhitaryan's double
Mkhitaryan drew Arsenal level with a header, and early in the second half he scored via a big deflection.
Armenia’s Levon Aronian gears up for London Chess ClassicArmenia’s Levon Aronian gears up for London Chess Classic
Alongside Aronian are Nakamura, Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave comprising the "final four" at the London Chess Classic.
Arsenal aim to be in the top four, says MkhitaryanArsenal aim to be in the top four, says Mkhitaryan
Arsenal held on to make it 20 games unbeaten, a run stretching back to August, but that was small consolation for him.
Armenia will face Italy, Finland, Greece in UEFA qualifiersArmenia will face Italy, Finland, Greece in UEFA qualifiers
Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Armenia football team has a new chief coach
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
WikiLeaks: U.S. Embassy in Armenia ordered a mobile forensics device The WikiLeaks papers revealed more than 16,000 procurement requests by U.S. embassies around the globe.
Armenian President expresses condolences over Indonesia tsunami Armen Sarkissian has expressed condolences over a nighttime tsunami that struck Indonesia without warning.
U.S. set to adopt Elie Wiesel genocide prevention law The sct aims to improve US response to genocides and deems the prevention of such atrocities a matter of national security interest.
Tyrion Lannister voted favourite "Game Of Thrones" character Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage took the top spot as the most loved character in "game of Thrones".