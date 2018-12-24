Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot
December 24, 2018 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal have revealed that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suffered a fractured metatarsal and will be out for six weeks, Express reports.
Mkhitaryan started last week’s Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham but was taken off at half-time by Arsenal manager Unai Emery.
And the playmaker then missed the Gunners' 3-1 win over Burnley.
But Arsenal have now confirmed the 29-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines.
In a medical update on the Arsenal website, they said: “Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Right foot. Fractured metatarsal.
“Expected to return to full training in six weeks.”
