Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Arsenal future in doubt: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Arsenal future appears to be in doubt, Mirror says.

The Gunners want Cengiz Under - who plays on the right of the attack for Roma.

According to the publication, Mkhitaryan favours that role and wants to know if he is in manager Unai Emery's long term plans.

The Armenian was sidelined with a metatarsal fracture for several weeks and has just returned to Armenia's main squad.