Rare snowfall stuns visitors in Las Vegas

PanARMENIAN.Net - Visitors flying into Las Vegas this week and hoping for a warm and sunny escape are going to be surprised with an unusual sight: Sin City covered in snow! Las Vegas was hit with not one, but two snowfalls that left a light layer of snow covering the city, Arizona Daily Star reports.

While the U.S. has faced several winter storms this year, this snowfall marks highly unusual weather for Las Vegas. In fact, it’s reportedly one of the few occasions that the otherwise dry and warm city, located in Nevada’s Mojave Desert, has seen snow since 1937. This month is also the coldest February in Las Vegas’ history since 2004.

People all over Las Vegas took to social media to share cool videos and photos of the snow, including this one from Instagram user featuring the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign blanketed in white:

It even snowed on the Las Vegas Strip! It’s not often that you see snow falling on top of palm trees.