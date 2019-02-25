Mkhitaryan pushes Arsenal to 4th in PL after win vs Southampton
February 25, 2019 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French forward Alexandre Lacazette struck early to set Arsenal en route to a 2-0 win over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as the Gunners clinched a fourth win in five Premier League games.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted Lacazette for Arsenal's opener with six minutes on the board, and the Armenian doubled their lead with a smooth finish of his own at the back post shortly after, Bleacher Report says.
The Gunners moved up to fourth in the Premier League after Manchester United drew 0-0 at home to Liverpool, with Arsenal now one point above the Red Devils.
"It’s an important three points and now we have to be focused against Bournemouth. We’re going to fight until the end," Mkhitaryan said in a tweet.
Mkhitaryan started his third game in a row for Arsenal after being out for two months due to a fractured metatarsal. January marked the anniversary of his swap transfer with Alexis Sanchez, who joined Manchester United, and Sunday, February 24's performance underlined who has got the most out of the deal.
Despite that injury and the fact there's more than two-and-a-half months of the campaign left, Mkhitaryan, 30, cemented his best scoring season in England on Sunday: he scored his fifth goal of the 2018-19 Premier League season, his highest ever tally within a single campaign in the competition.
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, when Arsenal will host another south-coast opponent in Bournemouth and Southampton look to get back to winning ways at home to Fulham, who have lost their last three.
