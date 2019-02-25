Number of Armenians seeking asylum in EU drops by a third
February 25, 2019 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of Armenian citizens seeking asylum in the European Union in 2018 dropped by more than a third year-on-year, data published by Eurostat reveal.
In particular, 2190 Armenian citizens requested asylum last year against the 6805 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, 2580 Azerbaijanis and 8275 Georgians applied for asylum in the countries of the 28-member bloc.
In the past 10 years, 2016 was marked with a record number of Armenians - 7745 citizens - requesting asylum in the EU.
Top stories
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
“Nikol Pashinyan led a peaceful revolution that may turn Armenia into a democratic model. Is he too popular?,” reads the cover.
Under the program, the development of the domestic arms industry will be the most important component of security.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army launches new operation against Islamic State The Syrian army began the operation by storming different areas around the Badiya Al-Sham that are believed to have an IS presence.
Turkey slams EU for attending Arab-European summit in Egypt In his tweet, Ibrahim Kalin mentioned Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk and Federica Mogherini, all EU officials.
Syria Kurds "hand over 14 French IS fighters to Iraq" An Iraqi government source said on Monday that Iraq had received 14 French nationals from the SDF.
Mkhitaryan says Arsenal not going to take their foot off the gas The Armenia international scored and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette as the Gunners secured a 2-0 win on Sunday.