Number of Armenians seeking asylum in EU drops by a third

February 25, 2019 - 12:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of Armenian citizens seeking asylum in the European Union in 2018 dropped by more than a third year-on-year, data published by Eurostat reveal.

In particular, 2190 Armenian citizens requested asylum last year against the 6805 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, 2580 Azerbaijanis and 8275 Georgians applied for asylum in the countries of the 28-member bloc.

In the past 10 years, 2016 was marked with a record number of Armenians - 7745 citizens - requesting asylum in the EU.

