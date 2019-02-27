Alejandro G. Iñárritu named president of Cannes jury

PanARMENIAN.Net - Alejandro G. Iñárritu has been named president of the Cannes Film Festival jury, Variety reports.

The Oscar-winning director of “Birdman” and “The Revenant” will be the first Mexican artist to chair the panel. Iñárritu has a long history with Cannes, starting with his debut feature, “Amores Perros,” in 2000, and last attended two years ago with his critically acclaimed virtual reality experience “Carne y Arena” in the official selection.

“Cannes is a festival that has been important to me since the beginning of my career,” Iñárritu said in a statement. “I am humbled and thrilled to return this year with the immense honor of presiding over the jury.”

He added: “Cinema runs through the veins of the planet, and this festival has been its heart. We on the jury will have the privilege to witness the new and excellent work of fellow filmmakers from all over the planet. This is a true delight and a responsibility that we will assume with passion and devotion.”

Pierre Lescure, the president of the festival, and Thierry Frémaux, its artistic director, praised Iñárritu as “not only a daring filmmaker and a director who is full of surprises [but] also a man of conviction, an artist of his time.” They noted that it was “very rare” for Iñárritu to agree to participate on a jury.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 14 to 25.