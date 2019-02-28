// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan stars with a goal, two assists vs Bournemouth

February 28, 2019 - 10:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan caught the eye as Arsenal ran riot against Bournemouth at the Emirates and was named Man of the Match for a third Consecutive time, Mirror says.

The Armenian was on the scoresheet, linking up brilliantly with Mesut Ozil to make it 2-0 after the German had opened the scoring in north London on Wednesday, February 27. Mkhitaryan also provided two assists later on.

A nightmare moment for Matteo Guendouzi saw Lys Mousset pull one back for Bournemouth before Laurent Koscielny re-established the two-goal cushion after the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 16th Premier League goal of the season made it 4-1 before Alexandre Lacazette completed the scoring with a free-kick.

Mkhitaryan scored and provided an assist for Lacazette as the Gunners secured a 2-0 win against Southampton on Sunday.

The victory was enough to move Unai Emery's side up to fourth - with Saints still in the relegation zone after a run of four games without a win.

Mirror. Arsenal player ratings as Henrikh Mkhitaryan catches the eye in Bournemouth thumping
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

