Henrikh Mkhitaryan stars with a goal, two assists vs Bournemouth
February 28, 2019 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan caught the eye as Arsenal ran riot against Bournemouth at the Emirates and was named Man of the Match for a third Consecutive time, Mirror says.
The Armenian was on the scoresheet, linking up brilliantly with Mesut Ozil to make it 2-0 after the German had opened the scoring in north London on Wednesday, February 27. Mkhitaryan also provided two assists later on.
A nightmare moment for Matteo Guendouzi saw Lys Mousset pull one back for Bournemouth before Laurent Koscielny re-established the two-goal cushion after the break.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 16th Premier League goal of the season made it 4-1 before Alexandre Lacazette completed the scoring with a free-kick.
Mkhitaryan scored and provided an assist for Lacazette as the Gunners secured a 2-0 win against Southampton on Sunday.
The victory was enough to move Unai Emery's side up to fourth - with Saints still in the relegation zone after a run of four games without a win.
The Gunners moved up to fourth in the Premier League after Manchester United drew 0-0 at home to Liverpool.
Mkhitaryan favours the right attacking role and wants to know if he is in manager Unai Emery's long term plans.
The world famous coach Vicente del Bosque will visit Armenia and deliver a lecture for Armenian coaches this summer.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan made a winning return to the Arsenal side as the Gunners beat Huddersfield 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.
