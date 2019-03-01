// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan bolsters Arsenal’s fortunes considerably: media
March 1, 2019 - 14:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has bolstered Arsenal’s fortunes considerably. Arsenal thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 last night to enhance the possibility of them qualifying for the Champions League this season, The Boot Room says.

The Gunners are in fourth place in the Premier League and after two years away from Europe’s top table, a return would be most welcome.

The Armenian skipper was injured in the EFL Cup defeat to Spurs back in December. A metatarsal fracture was diagnosed and as a result, the Gunners were left with a big void.

Since his return, Mkhitaryan has not been in the mood for messing around.

The 30-year-old netted against Southampton and Bournemouth, showcasing exactly what the Gunners have missed during his injury battle.

"If Arsenal are serious about reclaiming their place among Europe’s elite then Mkhitaryan’s form is crucial, the source says.

"He has looked majestic at times.

"With big games on the horizon, Emery will be delighted to have one of his most important players back on top form."

