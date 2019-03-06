// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

U.S. warns Turkey not to buy S-400 system from Russia

U.S. warns Turkey not to buy S-400 system from Russia
March 6, 2019 - 17:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States warned Turkey against moving ahead with plans to buy a sophisticated Russian missile defence system that the Pentagon believes would threaten its advanced F-35 fighter aircraft, Al Jazeera reports.

The State Department made the remarks on a day when the head of US European Command spoke to politicians on Capitol Hill and said Turkey should reconsider its plan to buy the S-400 from Russia this year.

"We've clearly warned Turkey that its potential acquisition of the S-400 will result in a reassessment of Turkey's participation in the F-35 programme, and risk other potential future arms transfers to Turkey," said deputy spokesman Robert Palladino on Tuesday.

The US agreed to sell 100 of its latest fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Turkey and has so far delivered two of the aircraft. But Congress last year ordered a delay in future deliveries.

NATO nations - particularly the US - view Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made equipment with suspicion. Ankara says it needs alternative missile defences to counter regional threats.

Russia's S-400 is a massive upgrade to the S-300 missile defence system, its predecessor. Because of its capabilities, countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, India and Qatar have said they want to buy the S-400.

Related links:
Deutsche Welle: США могут ограничить военное сотрудничество с Турцией
Al Jazeera. US warns Turkey not to buy Russian S-400 missile system
 Top stories
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory
Depression may speed brain aging: research
Top Armenian, Dutch diplomats talk bilateral ties in Munich
Armenian President puts Biden on the spot
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's actions absolutely transparent for Russian partners: PM "It is very important for Armenia that all the segments of the Russian society understand the essence of the velvet revolution."
Georgians won't be granted asylum in EU The Commissioner made the comments after the EU-Georgia Association Council meeting in Brussels on March 5.
Iran, Russia look to widen economic relations Senior Iranian and Russian officials stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in various areas.
Armenia: Two schoolboys come to rescue after car falls from bridge Edik and Edmon go to N.1 secondary school of the town of Vanadzor and are members of the school’s rescue squad.