Georgians won't be granted asylum in EU

Georgians won't be granted asylum in EU
March 6, 2019 - 17:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, has said that Georgian citizens will not be granted asylum in the EU as Georgia is a safe country.

Hahn said Georgia expressed interest in becoming a member of the European Union and that visa liberalization was one of the achievements though some faults remained, Georgia Today reports.

He added that the media had an important role to play in informing people that seeking asylum in Europe would not be fruitful.

The Commissioner made the comments after the EU-Georgia Association Council meeting in Brussels on March 5.

The council is the highest formal institution established under the EU-Georgia association agreement to supervise the implementation of the agreement.

