Mkhitaryan missed Man United clash due to "slight back injury"

Mkhitaryan missed Man United clash due to
March 11, 2019 - 11:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed the game against Manchester United on Sunday, March 10 due to "a slight back injury," Arsenal reveal on their website.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka, however, netted goals to catapulte the Gunners to a 2:0 win over Mkhitaryan's former club.

With Tottenham losing on Saturday, and Chelsea drawing at home to Wolves earlier on Sunday, Arsenal have risen to fourth place in the Premier League – just one point behind Spurs.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said after the Gunner's 3:1 Europa League loss to Rennes that Mkhitaryan played well. Arsenal made the perfect start Thursday, March 7 night through Alex Iwobi’s fourth minute goal, but capitulated after the sending off of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and must now overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit to reach the Europa League quarter finals.

The London club now switch their attention back to the Europa League, to take on Rennes on Thursday, March 14. And for the second round in a row they will need to win by at least two goals at Emirates Stadium to progress to the next round.

