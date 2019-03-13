Gazprom will pay Georgia more for gas transit to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's Gazprom has agreed to pay Georgia more for transiting its gas to Armenia, the republic's Deputy Minister of Economy Natia Turnava has said.

While revealing that the transit fee has increased, Turnava failed to disclose how much the Russian side would pay Georgia for transferring gas to Armenia.

In 2018, Gazprom supplied 1.94 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Armenia.

Georgia’s agreement with the Russian energy giant Gazprom on gas transit to Armenia expired on December 31, 2018.

The agreement was reached on January 10, 2017 under which Georgia, as a transit country for the transportation of Russian gas to Armenia, during 2018 received payment from Gazprom.

Under the previous agreement, which expired on December 31, 2016, Russia was paying Georgia for gas transportation by supplying natural gas to the amount of 10% of the volume of the transported gas.