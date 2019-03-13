Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month award
March 13, 2019 - 15:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won Arsenal’s February Player of the Month award for his impressive performances.
The Armenia international returned from injury with a bang, setting up Alex Lacazette before doubling the Gunners' lead 10 minutes later against Southampton.
He then repeated the feat against Bournemouth, burying Mesut Ozil’s pass before assisting Laurent Koscielny as we ran out 3-1 winners over Bournemouth.
The 30-year-old finished with 40 per cent of the votes cast, with Lacazette in second place and Bernd Leno in third.
