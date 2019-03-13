// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month award

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month award
March 13, 2019 - 15:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won Arsenal’s February Player of the Month award for his impressive performances.

The Armenia international returned from injury with a bang, setting up Alex Lacazette before doubling the Gunners' lead 10 minutes later against Southampton.

He then repeated the feat against Bournemouth, burying Mesut Ozil’s pass before assisting Laurent Koscielny as we ran out 3-1 winners over Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old finished with 40 per cent of the votes cast, with Lacazette in second place and Bernd Leno in third.

 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan stars with a goal, two assists vs BournemouthHenrikh Mkhitaryan stars with a goal, two assists vs Bournemouth
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan caught the eye as Arsenal ran riot against Bournemouth at the Emirates.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan proving Arsenal don't need Suarez: Goal.comHenrikh Mkhitaryan proving Arsenal don't need Suarez: Goal.com
It’s not been easy for Mkhitaryan to make his mark at Arsenal, but he is beginning to turn a corner, says Peter Staunton.
Mkhitaryan pushes Arsenal to 4th in PL after win vs SouthamptonMkhitaryan pushes Arsenal to 4th in PL after win vs Southampton
The Gunners moved up to fourth in the Premier League after Manchester United drew 0-0 at home to Liverpool.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Arsenal future in doubt: mediaHenrikh Mkhitaryan's Arsenal future in doubt: media
Mkhitaryan favours the right attacking role and wants to know if he is in manager Unai Emery's long term plans.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Armenia football team has a new chief coach
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Forgetting things harder for brain than remembering them: Study An important part of the human brain has to work harder to actively forget a memory than it does to remember it.
Infertility could increase mid-life cancer risk by a fifth The study found that women with fertility problems were 18 per cent more likely to develop the disease.
Swedish Parliament set to review new Armenia-EU agreement The European Parliament, Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have ratified the deal.
Energy-saving system installed in one more remote Armenian village VivaCell-MTS and the FPWC continue the installation of outdoor lighting systems in the remote villages of Armenia.