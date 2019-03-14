Arsenal confirm Mkhitaryan struggling with "mild" back strain: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal look set to be without Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Thursday, March 14’s must-win Europa League clash against Rennes.

The Armenian missed the Gunners’ 2-0 win against former club Manchester United on Sunday after sustaining a back injury in training.

The midfielder has found good form in recent weeks and was one of the few members of the Arsenal squad who has won the Europa League.

Arsenal trail 3-1 going into the second leg at the Emirates and need at least a two-goal victory to go through to the quarter-finals.

However, it looks as though Arsenal could be without Mkhitaryan for the clash after the club confirmed he’s still struggling with a ‘mild’ back strain.

Arsenal will assess Mkhitaryan on Thursday to give him every opportunity to prove his fitness

. The Gunners have been boosted by UEFA’s decision to reduce Alexandre Lacazette’s ban meaning he is available for the game on Thursday.

Sokratis was given a red card in the first leg and will therefore miss the clash at the Emirates.