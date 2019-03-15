New Zealand shooter's rifle features a note in Armenian
March 15, 2019 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The gunman who opened fire on Friday, March 15 prayers at a mosque in New Zealand, had left a note in Armenian on the magazine of a firearm he used to shoot at people.
New Zealand media reported that at least 40 people were killed in two mosques in Christchurch. Police said multiple fatalities had occurred at two mosques, but it was unclear how many attackers were involved.
Pictures from the scene reveal that the magazines of the weapons he used featured notes about victories of Christians against Muslims in the various periods of history.
In particular, Miloš Obilić (a Serbian hero who features prominently in the accounts of the Battle of Kosovo as the assassin of the Ottoman sultan Murad I) is mentioned, alongside the Battle of Vienna of 1683 which turned out to be a turning point in terms of putting an end to the Ottoman Empire's advance.
The shooter also referenced the Battle of Sarikamish during which the Ottoman army was defeated by Russia. The inscription is made in the Armenian language.
The attacker left behind a 37 page manifesto and live streamed his massacre. He described himself as an “ordinary white man” who was inspired by Norway mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and wanted to avenge “thousands of deaths caused by foreign invaders”.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Tesla Model Y unveiled with a starting price tag of $39,000 Tesla will first sell more expensive versions of the Model Y — priced from $47,000 to $60,000 and offering more battery range.
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $29 mln to dying woman Johnson & Johnson must pay $29 mln to a dying California woman who blamed asbestos-tainted talc for causing her cancer.
Armenian churches in Abkhazia drawing Georgia’s ire President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has “demanded that the Catholicos promptly change the decision”.
Parliament delegation will travel to Germany on March 18-21 A delegation led by the National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Germany on March 18-21.