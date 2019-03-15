New Zealand shooter's rifle features a note in Armenian

PanARMENIAN.Net - The gunman who opened fire on Friday, March 15 prayers at a mosque in New Zealand, had left a note in Armenian on the magazine of a firearm he used to shoot at people.

New Zealand media reported that at least 40 people were killed in two mosques in Christchurch. Police said multiple fatalities had occurred at two mosques, but it was unclear how many attackers were involved.

Pictures from the scene reveal that the magazines of the weapons he used featured notes about victories of Christians against Muslims in the various periods of history.

In particular, Miloš Obilić (a Serbian hero who features prominently in the accounts of the Battle of Kosovo as the assassin of the Ottoman sultan Murad I) is mentioned, alongside the Battle of Vienna of 1683 which turned out to be a turning point in terms of putting an end to the Ottoman Empire's advance.

The shooter also referenced the Battle of Sarikamish during which the Ottoman army was defeated by Russia. The inscription is made in the Armenian language.

The attacker left behind a 37 page manifesto and live streamed his massacre. He described himself as an “ordinary white man” who was inspired by Norway mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and wanted to avenge “thousands of deaths caused by foreign invaders”.