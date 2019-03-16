Azerbaijani citizen detained when trying to cross border to Armenia
March 16, 2019 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A citizen of Azerbaijan was identified and detained by Armenian troops when trying to illegally cross the border on Friday, March 15, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
“After receiving a gunshot wound on the lower extremity, he was offered first aid and then hospitalized. His life is out of danger,” Hovhannisyan said.
“According to the documents he was carrying, the person’s name is Elvin Arif oglu Ibragimov. An investigation into the incident is underway at the National Security Service.”
Top stories
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Partner news
Latest news
Air pollution causes more deaths than smoking: study Air pollution causes more deaths than smoking and almost double the number of deaths researchers had previously thought.
Armenian Committee condemns New Zealand terrorist attack The Armenian National Committee of New Zealand unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack on Mosques in Christchurch.
Gebrüder Weiss opens regional logistics terminal in Georgia After a construction period of six months, the new Gebrüder Weiss logistics terminal in Tbilisi officially opened.
Armenian sapper hospitalized in Moscow after Syria mine accident Prior to his transfer to Moscow, the sapper was admitted to a Syrian hospital after he got a foot injury in a mine accident.