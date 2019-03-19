Mkhitaryan named one of top 10 footballers in post-Soviet space

PanARMENIAN.Net - Euro-Football.ru has compiled a list of the 10 best football players from the countries of the former Soviet Union, which also includes captain of the Armenian national team and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

According to the publication, after moving to England, Mkhitaryan has not been at his best.

"First, the Armenian lost the confidence of Jose Mourinho and, as a result, his place in Manchester United, and now he is trying to reanimate his career at Arsenal,"the article says.

"Mkhitaryan does not shine, but he probably has not had his final say in English football.

"Henrikh recently recovered from a fracture of the metatarsal bone. In the last matches, the Armenian regularly contributed with goals and assists."

Mkhitaryan won Arsenal’s February Player of the Month award for his impressive performances.

The Armenia international returned from injury with a bang, setting up Alex Lacazette before doubling the Gunners' lead 10 minutes later against Southampton.

He then repeated the feat against Bournemouth, burying Mesut Ozil’s pass before assisting Laurent Koscielny as we ran out 3-1 winners over Bournemouth.