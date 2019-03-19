Armenian figure skaters headed for World Championships in Japan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian national figure skating team has left for Japan to take part in the 2019 ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Saitama.

Single skaters Slavik Hayrapetyan and Anastasia Galustyan will represent the country in the important sports event in Japan.

Galustyan and Hayrapetyan will skate their short programs on March 20 and 21, respectively, the National Olympic Committee of Armenia reports.

Melanya Stepanyan, President of the Armenian figure skating federation, and Vice-President Ari Zakaryan have also traveled to Saitama.