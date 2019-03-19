Armenian figure skaters headed for World Championships in Japan
March 19, 2019 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian national figure skating team has left for Japan to take part in the 2019 ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Saitama.
Single skaters Slavik Hayrapetyan and Anastasia Galustyan will represent the country in the important sports event in Japan.
Galustyan and Hayrapetyan will skate their short programs on March 20 and 21, respectively, the National Olympic Committee of Armenia reports.
Melanya Stepanyan, President of the Armenian figure skating federation, and Vice-President Ari Zakaryan have also traveled to Saitama.
Top stories
Garik Karapetyan (89 kg weight category) lifted 137 kg in a snatch and 168 kg in the clean and jerk, winning silver as a result.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan caught the eye as Arsenal ran riot against Bournemouth at the Emirates.
It’s not been easy for Mkhitaryan to make his mark at Arsenal, but he is beginning to turn a corner, says Peter Staunton.
The Gunners moved up to fourth in the Premier League after Manchester United drew 0-0 at home to Liverpool.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Italy’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian Genocide With the approval of the motion, the Lazio Council becomes the 136th council in Italy that recognizes the Genocide.
Kazakhstan's President resigns President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan announced his resignation on Tuesday, March 19.
Islamic State launches last ditch counter-offensive in Baghouz The Islamic State launched arguably their last counter-offensive to regain the territory they lost to the SDF.
Inflammation links heart disease and depression: study While inflammation is a natural response necessary to fight off infection, chronic inflammation is harmful.