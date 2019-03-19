Azerbaijani ambassador to UAE sacked for stealing caviar

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 25 recalled the country's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Dashgyn Shikarov, Haqqin.az reports citing the president's office.

Shikarov turned out to be involved in a scandal: he was accused of stealing gifts sent by the Azerbaijani government to the President of the United Arab Emirates, the Emir of Abu Dhabi Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and embezzling embassy funds.

In particular, according to sources, 10 cans of black caviar were stolen.

In addition, a special commission is currently working at the Azerbaijani embassy in Abu Dhabi and investigating the disappearance of half a million dollars. They suspect money embezzlement.

On March 7, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov appointed Deputy Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates Leyla Suleymanova as charge d'affaires of Azerbaijan to the Emirates.