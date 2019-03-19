Three men shot at New York's Harlem
March 19, 2019 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three men were shot in East Harlem on Monday, March 18 night, police said, according to New York Post.
The men were struck by gunfire at around 8 p.m. outside of the Jefferson Houses near Second Avenue and 112th Street, police said.
Two of the victims were hit in the legs and the third was shot in the back, cops said.
Medics rushed all three of the men to area hospitals. They are expected to recover.
Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.
Neighbors in the housing complex said the shooting sparked a large police response.
“I was upstairs and I heard shots,” a 64-year-old resident named Gary told The Post.
“There were like six or seven of them. It was quick. It wasn’t like a revolver. We came down and saw all these ambulances.”
