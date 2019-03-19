Kazakhstan's President resigns
March 19, 2019 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan announced his resignation on Tuesday, March 19.
"I have made a decision to terminate my powers as president,” said Nazarbayev, addressing the people of Kazakhstan, Echo of Moscow reports.
Senate Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was appointed the acting head of the country.
Nazarbayev was named First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Kazakh SSR in 1989, and was elected as the nation's first president following its independence from the Soviet Union.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Italy’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian Genocide With the approval of the motion, the Lazio Council becomes the 136th council in Italy that recognizes the Genocide.
Ameriabank has lent $4.5 billion to Armenian economy since 2008 Artak Hanesyan told reporters on March 19 that the bank has lent $4.5 billion to the Armenian economy since 2008.
Kurdish-led fighters advance on last IS bastion in eastern Syria "This is not a victory announcement, but a significant progress in the fight against Daesh," Mustefa Bali said.
Breast cancer death rate set to drop in Europe Experts predict 1.4 million people will die of the disease in 2019, up 4.8 per cent from 1.35million five years ago.