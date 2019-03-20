// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tokayev sworn in as Kazakhstan's new president

Tokayev sworn in as Kazakhstan's new president
March 20, 2019 - 11:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assumed the post of Kazakhstan’s president on Wednesday following the surprise resignation of veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev after three decades in power, Reuters reports.

Nazarbayev, 78, resigned late on Tuesday, March 19, in what appeared to be the first step in a choreographed political transition that will see him retain considerable sway.

Tokayev, a 65-year-old career diplomat fluent in Russian, English and Chinese, will serve for the rest of the term which ends in April 2020, in line with the constitution.

It remains unclear whether the Moscow-educated former prime minister will then run for the presidency. Nazarbayev praised him on Tuesday as “a man who can be trusted to lead Kazakhstan”.

Nazarbayev, who has no obvious long-term successor, had run the oil-rich Central Asian nation since 1989 when it was a Soviet republic, routinely winning elections with more than 90 percent of the vote.

Related links:
Sputniknews.kz. Токаев предложил переименовать Астану в Нурсултан
Sputniknews.kz. Токаев стал президентом Казахстана
Reuters. Tokayev sworn in as Kazakhstan's president
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks and depression
Turkish army convoy seen entering northwest Syria: report
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
Alexis Ohanian says senior living will be disrupted in next decade
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Tarantino’s "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" trailer lands online (video) The film is expected premiere this May at the Cannes Film Festival, where Tarantino won the Palme d’Or exactly 25 years ago.
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev “suspected” of copying Armenia’s Pashinyan Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife on March 19 took part in national celebrations of Novruz in Baku.
EU hits Google with €1.5 billion antitrust fine The Commission ordered Google to pay €1.5 billion for abusing its dominant position in online search advertising.
Study reveals the 'dangers of alcohol' for third-party people The study estimated that 12,650 babies were born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) in 2014.