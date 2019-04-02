Emery describes Mkhitaryan's 10-min display vs Newcastle as "good"
April 2, 2019 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Unai Emery has described Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 10-minute display against Newcastle as "good."
The coach has now racked up 10 straight home wins in the Premier League and he gave the media his take shortly after the 2-0 win over Newcastle.
"Today we showed we can take a good performance. We are going to need, for the next matches, every player," Emery told reporters, according to the Gunners' website.
"An example for me today is when we needed Mkhitaryan to play 10 minutes - his impact was good."
Arsenal beat Newcastle at Emirates Stadium to move above Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham and go third in the Premier League.
Photo. Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Top stories
Armenian athletes have won two medals at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup, currently underway in Doha, Qatar.
Armenia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland on March 23 and 26 respectively in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Garik Karapetyan (89 kg weight category) lifted 137 kg in a snatch and 168 kg in the clean and jerk, winning silver as a result.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan caught the eye as Arsenal ran riot against Bournemouth at the Emirates.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Pentagon halts F-35 equipment deliveries to Turkey US officials said the next shipment of training equipment and all subsequent shipments of F-35 materials have been cancelled.
Researchers discover how the brain fights off frightening memories "Extinction neurons" suppress fearful memories when they are activated or allow fearful memories to return when they are not.
Syrian army shoots down attack drone in northern Hama The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shot down a militant attack drone over the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Drinking alcohol slows brain growth in adolescent monkeys Heavy drinking during the cusp of adulthood reduces the rate of brain growth in male and female rhesus monkeys.