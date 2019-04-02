Emery describes Mkhitaryan's 10-min display vs Newcastle as "good"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Unai Emery has described Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 10-minute display against Newcastle as "good."

The coach has now racked up 10 straight home wins in the Premier League and he gave the media his take shortly after the 2-0 win over Newcastle.

"Today we showed we can take a good performance. We are going to need, for the next matches, every player," Emery told reporters, according to the Gunners' website.

"An example for me today is when we needed Mkhitaryan to play 10 minutes - his impact was good."

Arsenal beat Newcastle at Emirates Stadium to move above Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham and go third in the Premier League.