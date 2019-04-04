// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia drop five notches in latest FIFA ranking

April 4, 2019 - 16:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped five notches to take the 106th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published on Thursday, April 4.

Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the Federation.

Meanwhile, Anguilla, Bahamas and San Marino come in the bottom end.

