Trans woman delivers remarks in Armenia parliament
April 5, 2019 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A trans woman took the stage on Friday, April 5 after delivering remarks at the Armenian National Assembly in Yerevan.
Addressing a panel titled “National Human Rights Agenda: United Nations Universal Periodic Review”, the person revealed her identity as Lilit Martirosyan and said she is happy “to get the chance in post-revolution Armenia” to deliver remarks at the parliament.
Martirosyan described herself as “the embodiment of a tortured, raped, kidnapped, physically assaulted, burnt, murdered, robbed and unemployed Armenian transgender.”
Her speech angered the chairwoman of the human rights and social affairs committee, lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan who reminded that the panel was dedicated to judicial reforms, the rights of children and persons with disabilities.
According to Zohrabyan, Martirosyan’s address contradicts Friday’s agenda.
The trans woman then demonstratively left the National Assembly hall.
Top stories
Armenian servicemen prevented Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out engineering work and bring posts closer to the border.
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
Partner news
Latest news
Lawmaker: Italian Senate will review Armenian Genocide recognition Maurizio Lupi has revealed that the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is currently on the agenda of the Italian Senate.
Guam legalizes recreational use of marijuana Sen. Clynton Ridgell's Bill 32-35 decriminalizes the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older.
Poor diet "kills more people than smoking" A poor diet is the world’s deadliest health risk and kills more people than smoking, a study has found.
Study links even one drink a day with higher stroke risk The study found no evidence of light or moderate drinking having a protective effect, in other words, reducing the risk of stroke.