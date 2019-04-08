Arsenal should sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal lost to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, April 7 afternoon. And Unai Emery should now look to sell four players, including Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Express says.

Arsenal were woeful against Everton on Sunday with Phil Jagielka’s early goal giving the Merseyside giants a deserved three points.

The Gunners now face a fight to finish in the Premier League top four and, with four of their final six games away from home, will need to bounce back.

"When Arsenal signed Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in January 2018, they thought they were landing a player capable of replacing Alexis Sanchez", the article says.

"But the Sanchez who played for the Gunners - and not the one currently stuck in a rut at Manchester United - was twice the player of his replacement.

"Mkhitaryan shies away when the pressure is on. With Arsenal chasing the game, he looked flat and out of ideas.

"When a player is as infuriatingly inconsistent as him, what is the point of keeping him?"

Mohamed Elneny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal weer the other three players that should be sold, according to author Jack Otway.