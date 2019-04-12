// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pro-Kurdish elected mayors stripped of mandates in Turkey

Pro-Kurdish elected mayors stripped of mandates in Turkey
April 12, 2019 - 13:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's chief election authority has ruled that several mayors-elect from the main pro-Kurdish party cannot take up their posts because they were previously dismissed from their jobs under government decrees, the party said on Thursday, April 11, Reuters reports.

Saruhan Oluc, spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (HDP), said his party was being targeted in an "organized political plot" after nationwide local elections on March 31. More than half of the elected HDP mayors are also still waiting to receive their mandates to take up their posts, he said.

The country's High Election Board (YSK) has rejected several appeals to the initial results by the HDP and other opposition parties. President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party has also had a few objections turned back.

The initial mayoral results show the AKP lost control of Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and other key cities in a shock setback for Erdogan.

The AKP submitted several objections in areas it faced losses and on Wednesday, Erdogan called for an annulment of the Istanbul elections over what his party has described as irregularities affecting the outcome.

The YSK ruled that elected mayors in four districts and a sub-district in southeastern Turkey could not receive their mandate because they had been dismissed in a government decree as part of a crackdown following a 2016 failed coup attempt.

The ruling means that mayors from the pro-Kurdish HDP will not be allowed to take their elected posts, and the mandate will instead be given to the runner-up candidates, which are AKP members.

"The step taken by the YSK is nothing but a part of an organized political plot" by the AKP and its political allies, the HDP's Oluc said, adding it would drag Turkey into a "very big chaos."

Related links:
Deutsche Welle. Прокурдская партия протестует против аннулирования ее результатов на выборах в Турции
AFP. Pro-Kurdish elected mayors stripped of mandates in Turkey over dismissals: party
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Tasmanian devils adapting to coexist with cancer: study
Two, rare genes associated with Alzheimer's discovered
Iranian President congratulates Armenian leader on Nowruz
Turkey's Armenians will select new spiritual leader after Easter
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Court orders police to assure Lydian free access to Armenia mine Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Armenia to deploy more women in UN peacekeeping operations Armenia is taking measures to increase the number of women involved in international peacekeeping operations.
Kim Kardashian recommends Armenian cuisine in Vogue interview (video) Kardashian West has shared her love for Armenian food with Vogue during her and husband Kanye West’s 73 questions interview.
MP proposes bringing Armenian Genocide issue to Turkey parliament According to the MP, the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide should be raised in the Turkish parliament too.