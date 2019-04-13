Armenian lifter snatches gold at European Championships
April 13, 2019 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Simon Martirosyan, an Armenian weightlifter, Olympic silver medalist and World Champion competing in the 109 kg category, has now become the European Champion in his weight class.
The 2019 European Senior Weightlifting Championships were held in Batumi, Georgia on 6-13 April.
Martirosyan lifted a total of 427 kg above his head and won gold in both snatch and clean and jerk events of the Championships.
Earlier, Hakob Mkrtchyan (89 kg) had become a champion in his weight category, Samvel Gasparyan (102 kg) had snatched silver in the same Championships, while Davit Hovhannisyan had won a bronze medal.
