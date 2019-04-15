Armenian wrestler wins bronze at European Championships
April 15, 2019 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greco-Roman wrestler Karen Aslanyan (67 kg weight category) has won bronze the European Wrestling Championships in Romania’s capital Bucharest.
The 70th UWW European Wrestling Championships was held in Bucharest, Romania, between 8 and 14 April.
In his final bouts, Aslanyan beat Bulgaria’s Konstantin Stas and Yaroslav Kardash of Belarus to win the bronze medal.
