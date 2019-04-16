Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
April 16, 2019 - 13:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who controls the sprawling LVMH luxury conglomerate, said Tuesday, April 16 that his family and the company would contribute a combined 200 million euros ($226 million) to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
"The Arnault family and LVMH, in solidarity after this national tragedy, will participate in the reconstruction of this extraordinary cathedral, a symbol of France, its heritage and its unity," they said in a statement.
President Emmanuel Macron has vowed Notre-Dame will be restored after the massive blaze destroyed the spire and roof of the Gothic architectural masterpiece in Paris.
The devastating fire that engulfed the Notre Dame, the 850-year-old Unesco world heritage landmark in Paris, was brought under control on Tuesday morning, while the Cathedral's main structure as well as its two towers has been saved.
The fire began at around 6.30 p.m., on Monday and quickly caused the collapse of the Cathedral's spectacular Gothic spire and the destruction of its roof structure, which dated back to the 13th century.
