Billionaire with Armenian roots donating money for Notre-Dame
April 17, 2019 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian billionaire of Armenian descent Andrey Andreev (real name is Andrei Vagnerovich Ogandjanyants), who is the founder of the social discovery and dating network Badoo, will give part of the company's revenues to the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral after the devastating fire in Paris.
The devastating fire that engulfed the Notre-Dame, the 850-year-old Unesco world heritage landmark in Paris, was brought under control on Tuesday morning, while the Cathedral's main structure as well as its two towers has been saved.
"In the light of the terrible tragedy that befell the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, I allocate a significant donation for its restoration. I pledge to transfer 100% of the revenue that Badoo will receive from its 22 million users in April to France. My heart goes to the people of France," said the entrepreneur.
Andreev said he learnt about the tragedy in Paris from social networks and immediately turned on the TV.
"This whole situation was a huge shock to me," Forbes cited him as saying.
The businessman did not specify the amount of money he is going to donate to the cause.
