Ian Wright not happy with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's form at Arsenal
April 17, 2019 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has criticised Armenian midfieler Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his poor performances since joining the Gunners, 90min reports.
Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal that involved Alexis Sanchez moving in the opposite direction.
Mkhitaryan has struggled since joining the north London side and had another poor showing during Arsenal's 1-0 win over 10-man Watford last night.
The Armenian also failed to impress during his time at Manchester United and when asked whether he believed the 29-year-old has simply failed to adapt to the Premier League, Wright said: "I totally agree to a certain extent but we're still talking about a quality player. He's come in and we know he's a quality operator but it's just not happened," he told Premier League Productions (via The Daily Express).
"Between these two [Mkhitaryan and Sanchez] they've both had an absolute nightmare. Honestly they've had an absolute nightmare," he added.
"Even if that's the case, they have to say with the assists, it's not enough. I think Man United will be looking at Sanchez and would've thought they'd have got more than that.
"The people who got the best deal out of this was the agents, really, to be honest. Them two, they're nowhere near where they should be."
Arsenal currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League and are on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.
They visit Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, carrying a 2-0 lead from the first leg. They will then look to solidify their place in the top four when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.
