Armenia's Levon Aronian gears up for Grenke Chess Classic
April 19, 2019 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The elite players of the chess world, including Armenia's Levon Aronian, have moved to the German cities of Karlsruhe and Baden Baden for the Grenke Chess Classic from 20-29 April, Forstpost reports.
The event is to be played in a single round robin format with a time control of 100 minutes for the first 40 moves followed by 50 minutes for the next 20 moves and then another 15 minutes to the end of the game with a 30-second increment from move one. The first five rounds will be played at the Schwarzwaldhalle in Karlsruhe after which the tournament will move to Kulturhaus LA8 in Baden-Baden.
the field in Grenke features a fine blend of experience, youth and promise. At the top of the field is the reigning world champion, Magnus Carlsen, who is followed by his erstwhile world title challenger and the tournament’s defending champion, Fabiano Caruana; the mighty Madras Tiger, Viswanathan Anand; the French number one, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave; and the Armenian superstar, Aronian.
There is also the 14-year-old IM Vincent Keymar, who has made it to the premier leg of the event by winning the Grenke Open in the previous edition. Leaving aside the fact that he is only fourteen, Keymar’s win at the open is no mean feat even for the standards of a seasoned Grandmaster. The German lad had finished ahead of world-class players like Richard Rapport, Wang Hao and Anton Korobov.
And then there is the top German GM Georg Meier. Although the local star is not quite up there with the top guns of the event in terms of rating, he is surely capable of giving any opponent a run for his money. Last year, he was a heartbeat away from bringing down Carlsen, but had to settle for a draw after missing some niceties in a critical variation.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of Grenke Chess Classic after he managed to snatch 5.5 points out of possible 7.0.
Top stories
Wrestler Karen Aslanyan has won bronze the European Wrestling Championships in Romania’s capital Bucharest.
The Armenian player will return to the Turkish Besiktas, from which Willem II had rented him in August 2018
Boss Unai Emery believes Mkhitaryan’s salary could be better spent elsewhere as he bids to reshape his squad.
Armenian athletes have won two medals at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup, currently underway in Doha, Qatar.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Mental health support for girls affected by social media New measures to tackle a reported rise in mental health problems among young girls linked to social media use have been announced.
"Game Of Thrones" season 8 premiere was pirated 55 million times The biggest offenders are India, with 9.5 million instances, China with 5.2 million instances and the US with 4 million.
Armenian Genocide torchlight procession slated for April 23 This annual procession is the symbolic part of the struggle for the global recognition of the mass killings.
Turkey says "taking into account" NATO concerns over S-400 The two NATO allies have argued for months over Turkey's order for the advanced S-400 missile defence batteries