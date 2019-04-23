// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

North Korea's Kim set to meet Putin "in second half of April"

North Korea's Kim set to meet Putin
April 23, 2019 - 10:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korean state media has confirmed that Kim-Jong-un will travel to Russia soon for his first ever meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the BBC reports.

While no specific date has been officially announced, the Kremlin has also said the two will meet "in the second half of April".

Any meeting between the old allies will come at a crucial time for North Korea, after the collapse of February's talks with the US in Hanoi.

But both sides will be bringing different agendas to the talks, expected to take place in Russia's eastern city of Vladivostok.

The last North Korea-Russia bilateral meeting was in 2011, when then President Dmitry Medvedev met Mr Kim's father, Kim Jong-il.

According to Russia's foreign ministry, there are also some 8,000 North Korean migrant labourers working in Russia, sending vital revenues back home. Other estimates put that number much higher.

Under the current UN sanctions, all of these workers will have to be sent home by the end of the year.

Related links:
Tass.ru: В КНДР сообщили, что Ким Чен Ын скоро посетит Россию для встречи с Путиным
Ria.ru: Источник: бронепоезд Ким Чен Ына в среду прибудет во Владивосток
BBC. Kim-Putin: North Korean and Russian leaders to meet for first time
 Top stories
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Tasmanian devils adapting to coexist with cancer: study
Two, rare genes associated with Alzheimer's discovered
Billionaire with Armenian roots donating money for Notre-Dame
Half of cancer patients have insomnia symptoms: study
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. allows Turks to rally near Armenians' remembrance event The Turkish American Steering Committee (TASC) is gaming the First Amendment to obstruct the free expression of U.S. citizens.
California Legislature remembers Armenian Genocide victims Members of the California Legislature on April 22 commemorated the 104rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Powerful torchlight procession will mark Armenian Genocide anniv. This annual procession is the symbolic part of the struggle for the global recognition of the mass killings.
Russian airbase in Armenia will be re-equipped with Su-30SMs: media "The re-equipment of the airbase with Su-30SM fighter jets is planned to start next year," a source said.