Arsenal will put Henrikh Mkhitaryan up for sale: media
April 23, 2019 - 16:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among Arsenal players that will be put up for sale in summer clearout, the Mail Online says.
The Gunners are reportedly under pressure to reduce their wage bill, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
So high-earners Mesut Ozil and Mkhitaryan will also be in the shop window, the source says.
Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will also be in the shop window. The Gunners are under pressure to reduce their wage bill, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Selling Ozil, despite his recent renaissance, remains a key objective because of his mammoth £350,000-a-week wages. Mkhitaryan earns £180,000 a week and the Armenian is another one Arsenal hope to sell.
The club will also listen to offers for several other players like Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny, Calum Chambers and David Ospina, Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey, to name a few.
Top stories
Wrestler Karen Aslanyan has won bronze the European Wrestling Championships in Romania’s capital Bucharest.
The Armenian player will return to the Turkish Besiktas, from which Willem II had rented him in August 2018
Boss Unai Emery believes Mkhitaryan’s salary could be better spent elsewhere as he bids to reshape his squad.
Armenian athletes have won two medals at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup, currently underway in Doha, Qatar.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Drinking water linked to fewer sugary drinks in kids Children and teens who drink water are less likely to consume sugary beverages throughout the day, according to a new study.
Federal and state lawmakers joining Genocide Commemoration in Sydney Senator Kristina Keneally will also be in attendance at The Concourse Chatswood, along with her parliamentary colleagues.
Bloomberg: Why you should go to "electric" Armenia now Bloomberg's new article features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.
Canada to erect statue of Armenian Genocide missionary The statue was paid for by a donor from the Armenian community in Toronto. The sculptor is from Montreal.