Arsenal will put Henrikh Mkhitaryan up for sale: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among Arsenal players that will be put up for sale in summer clearout, the Mail Online says.

The Gunners are reportedly under pressure to reduce their wage bill, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

So high-earners Mesut Ozil and Mkhitaryan will also be in the shop window, the source says.

Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will also be in the shop window. The Gunners are under pressure to reduce their wage bill, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Selling Ozil, despite his recent renaissance, remains a key objective because of his mammoth £350,000-a-week wages. Mkhitaryan earns £180,000 a week and the Armenian is another one Arsenal hope to sell.

The club will also listen to offers for several other players like Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny, Calum Chambers and David Ospina, Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey, to name a few.