Sri Lanka says bombings death toll between 250-260, not 359
April 26, 2019 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The death toll in Sri Lanka’s Easter Day attack is around 100 fewer than the 359 originally thought, a two top government officials told Reuters on Thursday, April 25.
“It could be 250 or 260. I can’t exactly say. There are so many body parts and it is difficult to give a precise figure,” Anil Jasinghe, the director general of Sri Lanka’s health services told Reuters in a phone interview.
Ruwan Wijewardene, Sri Lanka’s deputy defense minister whose ministry is responsible for the island’s police force, said the death toll had been revised down to 253 due to inaccurate figures provided by the country’s morgues.
“Unfortunately the health ministry provided the earlier number to us,” he said.
