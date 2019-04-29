Sri Lanka bans burqa and niqab
April 29, 2019 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sri Lanka will ban all face coverings including niqabs and burqas in the wake of the Easter suicide bombings that killed 253 people, it was announced last night.
President Maithripala Sirisena used emergency powers to outlaw any form of face covering in public in a bid to help police track down wanted terrorists.
It will mean Muslim women in the country will no longer be allowed to wear some religious head garments.
The niqab, which covers the whole head apart from the eyes, and the burqa, which has a thin veil across the eye opening, will be banned.
But wearers of the hijab and the chador - which leave the face exposed - will be exempt.
The new law comes into force today - a week after some MPs called for their ban.
One politician cited terrorists' use of the religious coverings to evade police by concealing their identities.
Announcing the ban, President Sirisena's office said in a statement: "The ban is to ensure national security... No one should obscure their faces to make identification difficult."
ISIS-linked jihadists set off suicide bombs at churches and hotels across the Sri Lankan capital last Easter Sunday - killing 253 people including eight Brits.
Islamic clerics urged female worshippers last week to avoid covering their faces over fears of a public backlash following the atrocities.
Muslims in the majority Buddhist nation account for about 10 per cent of its 21 million population.
A mainly liberal form of the religion is practiced by Sri Lankan muslims and only a small number of female followers wear niqabs or burqas.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijani troops open fire on Armenian road On April 29 afternoon, Azerbaijani troops opened fire on a road connecting the Armenian villages of Voskepar and Baghanis.
France arrests suspected terrorist attack plotters French authorities say they have arrested three adults and a minor for planning an imminent attack on security forces.
Belgium leaves Armenian Genocide out of law penalizing denial The amendment that would recognize the denial of the Genocide of Armenians as a crime has been rejected.
Intensive blood pressure therapy helps patients with type 2 diabetes The findings could help reconcile conflicting guidelines for the treatment for hypertension in people with type 2 diabetes.