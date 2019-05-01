Japan's new Emperor Naruhito ascends throne
May 1, 2019 - 12:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, has formally ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne, replacing his father, Akihito, who had abdicated a day earlier, CNN reports.
The sun came out for a morning ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday, as Naruhito became the 126th Emperor of Japan, the latest in an unbroken line that stretches back 14 centuries.
During the special ritual in the palace's Matsu-no-Ma state room, an almost exclusively male audience saw Naruhito, 59, take possession of royal regalia and seals, including a sacred sword, that provide ceremonial proof of his ascension.
Only adult male imperial family members were allowed to attend the centuries-old ceremony, but Japan's lone female cabinet member, Satsuki Katayama, was in attendance.
Tuesday's abdication was the first in more than 200 years, since Emperor Kokaku stepped down in 1817.
