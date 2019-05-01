Arsenal boss Emery may have to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Sun
May 1, 2019 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal's summer spending plans have been thrown into chaos by chief coach Unai Emery’s demand for a world-class centre-half.
Now the club are looking to sell stars including Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi to finance the manager’s rebuilding, The Sun says.
But Emery has been warned that he will have to work with a budget of around £40million if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.
The Gunners boss has seen the way Liverpool have been transformed by £75m Virgil van Dijk and believes Arsenal need to follow suit to address his team’s shortcomings.
Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld, Kurt Zouma and Getafe’s Djene Dakonam are all on radar — but none would come cheaply.
Ozil and Mkhitaryan have two years to run on lucrative contracts and could be almost impossible to shift for any sort of fee, the article says.
Photo. Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Boss Unai Emery believes Mkhitaryan’s salary could be better spent elsewhere as he bids to reshape his squad.
