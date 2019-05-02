Armenia's Levon Aronian is world’s 10th strongest chess player: FIDE
May 2, 2019 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian has taken the 10th spot in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
Aronian abandoned the list of top 10 strongest players of the world for the first time in many years in March 2018 but has now recovered his spot.
Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leads the FIDE list and is closely followed by Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) and Ding Liren (China).
