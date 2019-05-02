Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in Arsenal's starting XI against Valencia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Unai Emery appears to have accidentally revealed his starting XI for Thursday, May 2's clash with Valencia... and it looks like Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is starting, The Sun says.

The Gunners host the Spanish giants in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Emery may just have given compatriots Valencia a massive advantage after what appears to be his starting XI was leaked in a training session on Wednesday.

Emery seems to be set on playing a 3-4-3, with Petr Cech preferred to Bernd Leno in goal.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, looks to be primed for the starting spot on the right wing, tipped to start over Mesut Ozil.