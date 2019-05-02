// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in Arsenal's starting XI against Valencia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in Arsenal's starting XI against Valencia
May 2, 2019 - 13:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Unai Emery appears to have accidentally revealed his starting XI for Thursday, May 2's clash with Valencia... and it looks like Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is starting, The Sun says.

The Gunners host the Spanish giants in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Emery may just have given compatriots Valencia a massive advantage after what appears to be his starting XI was leaked in a training session on Wednesday.

Emery seems to be set on playing a 3-4-3, with Petr Cech preferred to Bernd Leno in goal.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, looks to be primed for the starting spot on the right wing, tipped to start over Mesut Ozil.

Related links:
The Sun. EMERY LAPSE Emery accidentally reveals Arsenal XI for Valencia… and it looks like Mustafi will start Europa League semi-final
 Top stories
Armenia's Levon Aronian gears up for Grenke Chess ClassicArmenia's Levon Aronian gears up for Grenke Chess Classic
The elite players of the chess world have moved to the German cities of Karlsruhe and Baden Baden for the Grenke Chess Classic.
Armenian wrestler wins bronze at European ChampionshipsArmenian wrestler wins bronze at European Championships
Wrestler Karen Aslanyan has won bronze the European Wrestling Championships in Romania’s capital Bucharest.
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras ÖzbilizDutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
The Armenian player will return to the Turkish Besiktas, from which Willem II had rented him in August 2018
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summerArsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Boss Unai Emery believes Mkhitaryan’s salary could be better spent elsewhere as he bids to reshape his squad.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Armenia football team has a new chief coach
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Turkey, U.S. reportedly work on Trump's possible visit "We are working on alternative dates including July for Trump's visit," Turkish presidential sources were quoted as saying
Living alone linked to common mental disorders: study Some common mental disorders (CMDs) include mood disorders, anxiety, and substance use disorders.
Facebook integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger It’s long been rumoured that Facebook would merge its multiple messaging platforms together to allow them to function as one.
Disney bans smoking, big strollers There are some new rules you should know about before you head to Walt Disney World for a day at the happiest place on earth.