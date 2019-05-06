Arsenal have to start Mkhitaryan more often, says Ian Wright
May 6, 2019 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal have to start Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang more often, says Ian Wright, with the quartet bringing much-needed “firepower”, Goal.com reports.
The Gunners included all four of their most potent attacking weapons from the off against Brighton on Sunday, May 5.
Unai Emery’s side could only muster a 1-1 draw with the Seagulls, with a stalemate on home soil ending their hopes of snatching a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Aubameyang grabbed the Gunners’ goal from the penalty spot, while Lacazette could have got his name on the scoresheet.
Ozil and Mkhitaryan pulled the strings in midfield, with Emery using four key men together for just the second time this season and a first since November 3.
Wright believes the Spaniard has to keep faith with that approach next season, with there enough quality in the final third for Arsenal to focus on bolstering their defensive ranks in the summer transfer window.
The legendary former Gunners striker told his official YouTube channel: “We need to get more goals in the team. We need to get more solidity, we need more creativity.
“Today was the second time in the season we played Auba, Laca, Mkhitaryan and Ozil. I think the last time we did it was against Liverpool.
“If you’ve got that kind of firepower, the more you can get them into the team and on the pitch, obviously the better.
“Then you’ve got to do something in respects of the defensive side of the team to make sure those four guys can operate because if you’re telling me those four aren’t going to cause problems, then we really are in a bad place.”
