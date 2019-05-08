Media: Ozil and Mkhitaryan set to leave Arsenal

PanARMENIAN.Net - ARSENAL are planning on a major summer overhaul of their squad – with Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan among at least five senior stars they want out of the club, The Sun reports.

Unai Emery wants to make major changes to his group after deciding the squad he inherited from Arsene Wenger is not good enough for what he needs to deliver success.

The failure to clinch a top four finish in the Premier League this season has convinced him several current first team regulars at Arsenal are not up to the job.

And highly-paid stars Ozil and Mkhitaryan appear to be two of those he is looking to offload over the close season.

Ozil has flattered to deceive in recent months with moments of brilliance too often being thrown into the mix with spells where he goes missing in games.

Though the 30-year-old has taken up the challenge from Emery of being more committed and putting in a shift on the pitch, he has still done little to justify his £350,000-a-week wages.