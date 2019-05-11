Jurgen Klopp slams Azerbaijan venue for Europa League final
May 11, 2019 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the ‘irrisponsible’ decision to host this season’s Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Baku’s Olympic Stadium, Metro says.
Respective victories over Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt ensured both European finals will be contested by English clubs, after Tottenham and Liverpool reached next month’s Champions League showpiece occasion in Madrid having completed epic comebacks in their own semi finals.
Although airlines and travel companies have hiked up their prices for fans planning travel arrangements to the Spanish capital, Klopp insists he has greater sympathy with supporters of Arsenal and Chelsea who will have to make near 6,000-mile round trips, assuming they can secure a ticket given both clubs have only been allocated 6,000 each by UEFA.
‘I think going to Baku, that’s really funny for a European final,’ said the Liverpool manager.
‘These guys who make the decisions I don’t know what they have for breakfast really.
‘How can you do it? Last year we go to Kiev which is a wonderful city but that a Russian team, or one from that part of the world, will be involved is not really likely.
‘You go there and now Madrid has to prepare for 200,000 English fans. Baku I have no clue how to get there or if there is any regular flight at all.
‘In these decisions people must be a much more sensible and reasonable. It is irresponsible.’
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has indicated that Armenian fotball player, Arsenal soccer star Henrikh Mkhitarian can play in the Europa League final in Baku later this month, despite long-standing tensions between Azerbaijan and his native Armenia,
